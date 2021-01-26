Two Williston High School boys hockey games that were scheduled for this week have been postponed and rescheduled.
The Coyotes were originally supposed to host Hazen Tuesday, Jan. 26 and travel to Bismarck Century on Friday, Jan. 29.
However, according to the schedule on the Williston High School athletics webpage, the Jan. 26 game was postponed. A date for that is still unknown at this time.
Additionally, the Jan. 29 game was rescheduled to Feb. 5.
It is unknown why the games have been postponed and rescheduled.
The Coyotes drop the puck again on Feb. 1 when they travel to Jamestown for a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 23.
In the same week they play Bismarck High School on the road on Feb. 4 and head to Century on Feb. 5.
The next home game is slated for Feb. 6 when the Coyotes host Mandan High School.
Until Williston plays again, the team is sitting in fifth place in the Western Dakota Association standings with a 5-2-1-1 conference record.