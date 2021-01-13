It was a close hockey game between the Williston Coyotes and the Minot Magicians.
The Coyotes fell to the Magicians 3-2 but only after the game went into a shootout.
But even though it looked like Minot had control of the game starting off, Williston held on, tied the score and kept Minot from pulling away in regulation.
In the first period, Williston kicked things off with a goal by Carter Bakken, who scored unassisted 7 minutes and 24 second into the period.
Minot wasn't too far behind, however, and responded with a goal 15 minutes and 54 seconds into the first period.
And after another Minot goal nearly a minute later, it looked like Minot had taken a commanding lead early in the game.
The defenses for both teams stepped up in the second period not allowing a goal from either side for a large portion of the period.
It wasn't until 11 minutes and 36 seconds into the second period when Williston was able to break through Minot's defense and score.
Ashton Collings and Jackson Ekblad scored the second, game tying goal for the Coyotes, and it was the last goal either team would make in regulation.
The third period and overtime was a chance for either team to score again and get the win but neither could.
A big reason for that is the goaltending for both teams.
Williston goalie Mason Haugenoe saved 33 of the 35 shots on goal and Minot's Tre Sortland made 32 saves out of the 34 shots on goal, which shows that both teams were able to garner a lot of chances to score.
With a tied game and no scoring in the third period, Williston and Minot went into overtime and the game was settled with a shootout.
Williston scored one goal in the shootout, but so did Minot.
And it was Minot who broke the tie and won the shootout 2-1.
Williston and Minot shared 11 shots on goal in the first period, Williston had 14 shots on goal over Minot's 10 in the second period and Minot had 11 shots on goal over Williston's six in the third period.
Williston committed six penalties compared to Minot's three so the Coyotes did a good job at killing power plays.
Overall, it was an excellent game for Williston.
They played well and forced the top team in the conference to win in a shootout.
Minot was undefeated entering Tuesday's game, and the Magicians are still in first place in WDA standings.
Tuesday's loss ends the Coyotes' winning streak, but it's only the second loss this season and there's still plenty of games to play.
Plus, in the Western Dakota Association standings (as of Jan. 13), Williston still sits in third place and trails behind Jamestown in second and Minot in first.
The Coyotes will have an opportunity to bounce back on Jan. 16 when they take on Bismarck Century at home.