An avalanche of third-period scoring buried the Williston High School boys hockey team in a 7-1 loss to Jamestown on Monday, Feb. 1.
It really was a flurry that seemingly came out of nowhere, as Jamestown’s lead entering the third period was just 1-0.
With the win, Jamestown continues to assert its dominance on the rest of the Western Dakota Association, as the Blue Jays won their 10th game in a row.
Williston dropped to 5-3-1-1 with the loss but still has a good spot in the conference standings. The Coyotes are right in the middle of the pack, sitting in fifth place out of the nine teams in the WDA for boy’s hockey.
Jamestown jumped out to its 1-0 lead early in the first period, as Brooks Roaldson scored just a minute into the contest.
Neither team had anything going in the rest of the first period or in the second period though; Jamestown wasn’t able to get another goal to take a commanding lead, and Williston wasn’t able to get a game-tying goal to go.
Williston eventually got on the board in the third period, when Haden Bergstrom scored midway through the period. Anthony Hickel and Landon Thiessen assisted on the goal by Bergstrom.
Mason Haugenoe faced a lot of shots in the game, but he was able to hang tough and make 47 saves.
After a fast 4-1-0-1 start to the season, the Coyotes have lost three of their last four games, one of which was a shootout loss.
While the loss is a small setback for Williston, the Coyotes are still in a good place in the WDA standings and have good wins under their belt.
Williston boasts a shootout win over Bismarck High this season, as well as two very close losses to Minot and Bismarck Century, all three of which are in the top four in the WDA.
Williston has had a tougher time against Jamestown, being outscored 13-4 in two losses, but with good performances against some of the top teams, the Coyotes still show the ability to be a threat this season.
There are six more regular-season games for the Coyotes before the postseason, so there is still some time for Williston to get some key wins and move up in the standings.
The one thing that will be challenging for Williston to finish out the season is the schedule: The Coyotes only have two more home games, and out of the six games, three will be against Bismarck High, Bismarck Century and Minot, all away games.
This is an important stretch for Williston, so getting some tough wins on the road will be important for the Coyotes to close out the regular season.