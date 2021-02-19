Four minutes into an overtime period is the difference between the Williston High School boys hockey team being in the West Regional championship game.
The Coyotes (No. 5 seed) had the tall task to take on Bismarck Century (No. 1 seed) on Thursday, Feb. 18 in the semifinals, with a win guaranteeing at least second place in the tournament and a trip to state.
Despite being the underdog, Williston played a great game against Century and took them to overtime, where Century won by a final score of 4-3.
The close game between the two comes as no surprise, as the Coyotes have played Century close both times in the regular season in 5-4 and 2-1 losses.
On top of that, Williston had the momentum of upsetting Bismarck High in the first round carried over into the semifinals.
Century came out firing and got on top early in the game, taking a commanding 2-0 lead about halfway through the first period.
Century’s first goal was scored eight minutes into the game, and the second goal was scored just a little over a minute later.
Williston didn’t take long to respond, when Jackson Ekblad scored unassisted to bring the Coyotes within one goal.
Ashton Collings wasted no time tying the game up at 2-2, scoring just over a minute into the second period. He was assisted by Carter Bakken and Kyle Mischke.
Century kept the pressure up, though, scoring just two minutes after Collings’ goal to take a 3-2 lead.
For the rest of the second period and much of the third, neither team was able to score, until Ekblad found the back of the net again for Williston.
He scored on a power play about 13 minutes into the third period, assisted by Mischke.
Williston had some momentum after tying the game up, but Century’s offensive pressure stepped up again and scored the game-winner in overtime.
The Coyotes’ offense did great against the highest-seeded team, but the defense for Williston had to work extra hard.
Century finished the game with 52 shots on goal, compared to Williston’s 22.
Anchoring the defensive effort and stopping Century from pulling away was Williston goalie Mason Haugenoe, who recorded 48 saves.
Due to the loss, Williston still has to win one more game to earn a spot at the state competition.
On Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., Williston will take on the No. 7 seed, Dickinson, to decide which team will see its season either end or be extended.
Although Williston defeated Dickinson both times in the regular season, Dickinson is coming into the matchup with some momentum of its own.
After losing to Minot (No. 2 seed) 4-0 in the first round, Dickinson upset the No. 3 seed Jamestown with a 3-2 overtime win to stay alive.