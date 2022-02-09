WHS boys hockey

Williston's goalie Mason Haugenoe, No. 1, and Williston's Riley Erickson, No. 2, try to stop Mandan from scoring during a Jan. 7 game.

 Photo courtesy of the WDA

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston High School boys hockey team had a tough loss Tuesday after they were defeated by Minot.

The Coyotes lost 6-3.

They started the game strong, taking an early 2-0 lead in the first period.

Minot tied the game in the second period but Jackson Ekblad scored with seconds left in the period to break the tie and end the second with a 3-2 lead.

However, the Coyotes’ lead was short lived because in the third period Minot rallied to control the game.

The Magi netted four goals in the final period while managing to hold the Coyotes scoreless.

Here’s a look at the stats from the WDA website:

First Period: 1. W, Haden Bergstrom (Landon Thiessen), 1:47; 2. W. Ashton Collings (Jackson Ekblad, Justin Heller), 12:47; 3. M, Mackley Morelli (Zachary Diehl, Jaxon Bradley), 15:18

Second Period: 4. M, Jayden Luck (Bradley, Ben Svangstu), 6:33; 5. W, J. Ekblad (A. Collings), 16:47

Third Period: 6. M, Brock Jones (Bradley, Luck), 1:22; 7. M, Luck (Bradley), 2:30; 8. M, Caelton Eslinger (Z. Diehl, Morelli), 10:15; 9. M, Z. Diehl (Jones), 15:42

Goalie Saves: W: Mason Haugenoe, 11-10- 10-31; M: Noah Conklin, 2-7-5-14

Notes: Minot won its sixth-straight game...Williston led 2-0 in the first period and 3-2 after two periods...Minot was playing its first home game since Jan. 22.

Records: Williston, 8-8-3-0 Overall; 6-7-3-0 WDA; Minot, 12-4-1-3 Overall; 11-1-0-2 WDA

Tags

Load comments