The Williston High School boys hockey team picked up a solid road win on Tuesday, Jan. 4, defeating Bottineau-Rugby in overtime.
It was a close battle, but the Coyotes were able to come out on top, winning 5-4 over Bottineau-Rugby.
All statistics referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.
The game-winning goal came courtesy of Ashton Collings, who scored just two-and-a-half minutes into the overtime period. Getting the assist on the game-winner was Chase Brannin.
Overall in the game, Collings had a big day, impacting four of Williston’s goals: He scored the game-winner, and he recorded an assist on three others.
The game’s scoring started a little over halfway into the first period, as Jackson Ekblad scored to break the 0-0 tie at the time. Collings got the assist.
Bottineau-Rugby answered about five minutes later, and the teams went into the second period tied at one apiece.
In the second period, Williston took the lead by outsourcing Bottineau-Rugby 2-1.
Riley Erickson struck first for Williston, finding the back of the net just three minutes into the period. Collings and Carter Bakken recorded assists on the goal.
Bottineau-Rugby responded three minutes later to tie the game, but just a minute after that, Chase Collings put Williston ahead 3-2. Colby Nehring and Landon Thiessen recorded assists on the goal.
In the third period, Bottineau-Rugby struck first to tie the game (just two minutes into the period), but Bakken gave the Coyotes the lead back, scoring six minutes into the period. Collings and Ekblad got the assists on Bakken’s goal.
Just two minutes later, though, Bottineau-Rugby tied the game at 4-4, which eventually led to the overtime period.
In net, Mason Haugenoe recorded 28 saves. Overall, it was a good game for the Coyotes, who ended a three-game losing streak with the win. Not only that, but the win got some revenge for the 3-1 loss the Coyotes had to Bottineau-Rugby on Dec. 21.
Williston stayed on the road for its next game, on Friday, Jan. 7 at Mandan, and the Coyotes face Bismarck Legacy on the road on Saturday, Jan. 8.