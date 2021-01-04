The Williston High School boys hockey team earned its third win so far this season after defeating Mandan 4-3 Jan. 2.
The Coyotes wasted no time scoring.
Just 24 seconds into the game, Carter Bakken, assisted by Jackson Ekblad, scored the first goal for Williston.
Mandan responded with a goal at the six minute mark but nearly minutes later Williston untied the score and took a 2-1 lead after a goal from Breyden Ekblad who was assisted by Wyler Mitchell.
The Coyotes held Mandan scoreless in the second period while they shot another puck in the net bringing the score 3-1.
Williston’s Haden Bergstrom with an assist from Mitchell and Anthony Hickel, scored the third goal for Williston in the second period.
Mandan resumed action in the third period and scored first in the period, bringing the score 3-2.
But after Breyden made the fourth and final goal of the game for Williston, Mandan couldn’t catch up, even after a third goal late in the third period.
Overall, Williston walked away with 44 total shots on goal over the course of the game and Mandan had 31.
And for goaltending, Williston’s Mason Haugenoe saved 28 shots.
In Western Dakota Association standings, Williston sits in third place with eight points. Ahead of them in second is Jamestown and in first is Minot.
Williston returns to the ice this week (Jan. 4-9) with an away game on Jan. 5 against Bottineau-Rugby and a home game against Dickinson on Jan. 7. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.