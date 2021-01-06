The Williston High School boy’s hockey team picked up another win this season, defeating Bottineau-Rugby 7-3 on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Junior forward Ashton Collings had a big game for the Coyotes, going one step further of a hat trick and netting four goals in the win. Junior defender Jackson Ekblad had two goals to help the Coyotes, and sophomore defender Riley Erickson added a goal in the third period.
Williston trailed 3-2 after the second period, but a five-goal third period lifted the Coyotes to get the big win.
Collings opened the game with a goal in the first period, getting an assist from Ekblad.
Collings scored his second goal of the game in the second period, with an assist from senior forward Kyle Mischke, but Bottineau-Rugby answered back with three goals in the period to take a lead.
The lead did not hold long, though, as Collings’ hat trick-goal came under a minute into the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Collings’ goal was assisted by senior forward Hunter Rossland.
Ekblad scored the fourth goal of the game for Williston, which was technically the game-winning goal, assisted by Collings and junior forward Carter Bakken, and Collings scored his fourth goal after that, which was assisted by Bakken and junior forward Colby Nehring.
Then to give the Coyotes even more insurance, Erickson and Ekblad scored the sixth and seventh goals of the game for Williston, respectively. Bakken and Mischke assisted Erickson on his goal, and Ekblad scored his goal unassisted.
Junior goalkeeper Mason Haugenoe recorded 26 saves in the win.
Williston is now 3-1-1-0 overall and in the Western Dakota Association, and Bottineau-Rugby drops to 2-3-0-0 overall and in the WDA.
Williston’s next game is Thursday, Jan. 7 at home against Dickinson.