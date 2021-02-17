The Williston High School boys hockey team outlasted Bismarck High to win the matchup between the two in the first round of the North Dakota High School Activities Association West Regional Hockey Tournament.
Williston came into the tournament as the No. 5 seed, and Bismarck came in as the No. 4 seed. The Coyotes, though, ended up sporting the No. 4 with a 4-1 victory over Bismarck on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
With the victory, Williston will face another Bismarck powerhouse, Bismarck Century, on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.
The two teams had close games in the season, with Williston winning one by a shootout and Bismarck winning one in overtime, but this time, the Coyotes left no doubt and finished the job in regulation.
A big third period is what helped the Coyotes get the win over Bismarck.
Williston scored three goals in the third period, while Bismarck was only able to score once.
The Coyotes entered the third period with a 1-0 lead already, after Ashton Collings scored in the second period to break the scoreless tie. Collings was assisted by Kyle Mischke and Carter Bakken on the goal.
A little over five-and-a-half minutes into the third period, Haden Bergstrom scored what was technically the game-winning goal. He was assisted by Landon Thiessen for the score.
Nearly three minutes later, Bismarck did cut into Williston’s lead with its first and only goal of the game, but after that, the Demons didn’t score anymore.
Three-and-a-half minutes after the Bismarck goal, Thiessen scored to give Williston a 3-1 lead, and he was assisted by Anthony Hickel and Chase Brannin.
Finally, two minutes later, Mischke gave Williston its fourth goal of the game for even more insurance, and he was assisted by Collings.
Williston only committed one penalty in the game, which came in the third period, but the Coyotes were able to kill the Bismarck power play.
Bismarck even had a shots-on-goal advantage over Williston (30-21), but Williston goalie Mason Haugenoe had a great game, recording 29 saves.
Despite the big challenge ahead, facing Bismarck Century, Williston looks well-prepared for the contest.
Both times Williston faced Century this season, the Coyotes only lost by one goal (2-1, and 5-4). On top of that, Williston is coming off a four-goal game, while Century, the No. 1 seed, was only able to win 2-0 over Mandan, the No. 8 seed.
If Williston wins, it advances to the championship game on Saturday, Feb. 20, where it would face either the No. 2 seed (Minot) or the No. 6 seed (Bottineau-Rugby).
If Williston loses to Century, the Coyotes would face either the No. 7 seed Dickinson or the No. 3 seed Jamestown to play for a chance to get a seed for the state tournament.