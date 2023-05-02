After a long wait this spring due to the ups and downs of Mother Nature, the WHS boys golf team finally got to step on the links and play competitively.
The boys competed in the Watford City Invitational at Fox Hills Golf Course on Friday. Both the varsity and junior varsity teams competed for 18 holes. The weather turned out to be very nice for spring golf, and it was the first day for many teams to set foot on an actual golf course. Northwest ND remains the only place currently in N.D. with golf courses open for the season.
The WHS boys were fortunate to get out and practice at Eagle Ridge most days the past two weeks, and this gave them some advantage heading into the first tournament.
The boys had an impressive tournament debut, finishing sixth out of 12 teams and beating their low tournament score from last season, finishing with a team score of 338. The boys finished 4 strokes out of fifth place and only 6 strokes out of fourth place.
With these early positive results, it indicates the boys will be very competitive in the WDA this season. This early momentum helps them build on last season’s state berth and improves their competitive level on a weekly basis. Some highlights from the first tournament included three personal best scores in the varsity division.
Evan Fisher paced the team, shooting 77 on the par-70 layout and eclipsed his low score last year by five shots. Kane Shannon finished second on the team with an 81 and bested his season low last year by seven strokes. Finishing in third on the team, Aiden Rustand carded an 88 and beat his previous season low by five shots.
Rounding out the varsity scoring were Kolby Rossland (92), Parker Jackman (94) and Brooks Anderson (108). The junior varsity team carded some solid scores and had the lowest team score in the JV division. Leading the JV squad was Ty Watterud (89). Completing the JV scoring were Trygve Zunich (93) and Blaise Mahar (106).
The team was excited to be back competing, and it was a great start to a jam-packed season over the next four weeks.