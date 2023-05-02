WHS boys golf

The Williston High School boys golf team was able to compete for the first time this season. 

 WDA Sports

After a long wait this spring due to the ups and downs of Mother Nature, the WHS boys golf team finally got to step on the links and play competitively.

The boys competed in the Watford City Invitational at Fox Hills Golf Course on Friday. Both the varsity and junior varsity teams competed for 18 holes. The weather turned out to be very nice for spring golf, and it was the first day for many teams to set foot on an actual golf course. Northwest ND remains the only place currently in N.D. with golf courses open for the season.



Tags

Load comments