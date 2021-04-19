The Williston High School golf team is swinging high after a third place finish at their season opener in Bismarck.
And after not having a 2020 season and very little team practice time, head coach Tony Carmichael said the third place finish at the Century-Legacy Invite was a pleasant surprise to everybody and he's proud.
"It means, to the team, that they're within striking distance of second place," Carmichael said. "First place is still a bit off but I think (the third place finish) will encourage them to maintain a clear mind and work harder on their game."
Carmichael said he really didn't get to see his team play as much prior to the start of the season, but seeing how much they have grown and advanced was an awesome sight.
Overall, the Coyotes shot 326, placing third out of 10 schools.
The highest scorer on the team was senior James Powers who shot a 76.
Powers also placed third individually.
"(Powers) played solid golf and stayed in it mentally and fought back," Carmichael said after mentioning that when Powers first started off he hit a couple of bogeys, but still got back into the game. "He showed a lot of maturity."
Jackson Ekblad and Mason Haugenoe shared the second highest score on the team, each shooting an 81 for their respective personal bests.
Justin Heller and Hunter Rossland each shot an 88 for their personal best and Aiden Rustand shot a 98 for his personal best.
Haugenoe and Rossland also participated in their first competitive round.
For JV, Brayden Ekblad shot a 92, Colby Nehring shot 109, Keeton Opsal shot 109 and Shawn Anfinson shot 121.
As the season progresses, Carmichael said the only concern he sees is his team looking into the results too much and overthinking as opposed to staying grounded and in the moment.
Golf is a mental game, and Carmichael said it's important for his team to stay focused on the now and improving one step at a time.
He also said that in the coming practices he will have some members of his team focus on and learn about what experienced players, like Powers, already know.
Like learning yardages on clubs or how far to hit each club, Carmichael said.
Of course, this also includes continued learning on imagery and visualization, something Carmichael said is necessary in golf.
They will also work on rhythm, balance, proper process and utilizing their brains and athleticism.
"I'm exceptionally proud of their performance," Carmichael said. "And I'm proud of how the middle school program is turning out as well."
The Coyotes were expected to play on Tuesday in Dickinson, however that invite was postponed as a result of weather.
That means the next tournament is the East/West Classic, which happens to be the biggest tournament of the season, Carmichael said.
According to the Western Dakota Association calendar, the invitational will start at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 23 at the Jamestown Country Club.
It will also take place on Saturday, April 24 starting at 8 a.m.