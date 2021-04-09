The Williston High School boys golf team is back in action starting next week with the first team practice on April 12 and the first tournament just four days later.
And after not being able to play last year, head coach Tony Carmichael said he and everyone else involved is just happy to have a season.
Last year the team was able to start the season with some practices, then it was shut down.
But losing a season isn’t going to be much of an issue for boys golf.
“As far as this year goes…I look at the team we have and from what I’ve seen we’re going to be a very competitive team this year,” Carmichael said about his roster.
This year Carmichael said he’s expecting a pretty big team, something he said was great during an April 5 interview.
In particular there is a large group of juniors and seventh graders.
Although he hasn’t been able to do any coaching or instruction with players yet because of NDHSAA rules, he said he knows that there are going to be several leaders on his team who will take the team far.
Those leaders include the No. 1 golf player in 2019—James Powers.
Powers is a senior this year, and Carmichael said Powers, along with senior Hunter Rossland and juniors Mason Haugenoe and Justin Heller, will bring experience to a much younger team.
Interestingly enough, Rossland, Haugenoe and Heller were all members of the hockey team, which isn’t as much of a coincidence as it seems.
“There’s some guys that I’m pretty impressed with including guys with less experience but are good athletes,” Carmichael said. “We also have a good number of guys coming off the hockey team, which I’m happy to see. Hockey and golf is a good match, a lot of hockey players become really good golfers.”
In addition to the leaders on the team, Carmichael said there are some up and coming younger kids who have participated in the junior program for several years and could be ready for varsity.
He also said there are a few younger players to watch, like Aidan Rustand (who was also a hockey player), and a few on the middle school team who could rise in the ranks.
And since Carmichael said he is allowing all eligible players from seventh to 12th grade to qualify for the varsity team this year, they could see someone as young as seventh grade on varsity.
In other words, if a middle-schooler met the required qualifications for a particular week, they could be a member of varsity.
“There may be one or two surprises coming out of the middle school team as well,” he said. “Regardless of age or experience I want to put our best six players in varsity and the next four in JV. I don’t want to discriminate just because they’re in middle school. The rules say they’re eligible so I want to give them the opportunity (on varsity).”
Carmichael said there are three things that he will mostly work on with his team—imagery, visualization and mental attitude, which are all things that help calm the player’s nerves and prepare them so they do their best.
Playing golf is all about preparation, Carmichael said, and if the athlete is prepared then some of those stomach-turning nerves go away.
“We may have had a bit of a slow start (to the season), but you’ll see as the season goes on, we will improve,” Carmichael said.
Ultimately, Carmichael said the shared goal is to prepare the boys to get ready for the WDA Regional Tournament. If they qualify and make it to state, he said that would be great, but regionals is where he wants to see his players have their peak performances.
Overall, Carmichael said he is pleased with who he has on his team and is optimistic about the season.
Plus, he said he’s curious to see just how well the upperclassmen and a few underclassmen and middle schoolers play.
“We got some great athletes,” he said. “I think we’re going to be OK.”