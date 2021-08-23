Eleni Lovgren runs to the finish line during the varsity girls 5K race at the 2021 Heen/Ihmels Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Williston Municipal Golf Course. Lovgren finished first with a time of 19 minutes and 23 seconds. After the race she said it wasn't her best time, but this season will be a good one not just for her but for her team.
The Coyotes dominated the scoreboard on Aug. 21 at this year's Heen/Ihmels Invite placing first in both the girls and boys varsity races.
Additionally, two Williston runners placed first individually in each race.
Varsity Boys
Williston placed first with 22 points, sweeping five other teams.
Not only that, but Williston's Fynn Krenz placed first individually and a total of five Coyotes placed in the top 10.
Krenz finished with a time of 16 minutes and 6 seconds.
Following Krenz was Ivan Askim who placed second with a final time of 16 minutes and 11 seconds; Ethan Moe finished third with a final time of 16 minutes and 44 seconds; Charles Hardcastle finished sixth with a final time of 17 minutes and 42 seconds; and Hunter Hart finished in 10th place with a final time of 18 minutes and 22 seconds.
The boys team will pick things back up on Thursday when they head to Bowman for their second meet of the season.
Varsity Girls
Williston finished first out of five schools. They had 17 points.
Eleni Lovgren led the pack, placing first with a final time of 19 minutes and 23 seconds.
Not only did Williston place first, but they also dominated the top 10 list.
Dru Zander placed second with a final time of 21 minutes and 29 seconds, and Keeley Call placed third with a final time of 21 minutes and 30 seconds.
Sierra Wattterud placed fifth with a time of 21 minutes and 50 seconds; Brynna Ames finished sixth (22:16); Cambree Moss finished seventh (22:21); and Jacqueline Swanson finished in 10th place with a final time of 22 minutes and 57 seconds.
The girls team will be in Bowman on Thursday to compete in their second meet.