Another meet is in the books for the Williston High School track and field team, as the Coyotes had a solid performance at the Charlie Denton Relays in Bismarck on Thursday, May 6.
The girl’s team was led by some great individual performances, and the boy’s team had a strong group effort. Overall, the boy’s team placed sixth out of nine teams, and the girl’s team placed ninth.
Ethan Moe started things off for the boy’s team, getting a great finish in the 800 meter race. He placed third with a personal best time of 1:58.62.
Fynn Krenz kept things going for the Coyotes in the distance events; in the 3200 meter run, he took second place, also setting a personal record of 9:49.98.
In the 4x100 meter relay, the team of JJ Williams, JD Williams, Cutter Jones and Ethan Mitchell finished in sixth place with a time of 44.99.
Following that, Jones, Mitchell, JD Williams and Calin Hanson placed third as a team in the 4x200 meter relay, finishing with a time of 1:34.64.
Mitchell, Hanson and Moe teamed up again, this time with Logan Dangerfield, to take fifth in the 4x400 meter relay, hitting a time of 3:35.29.
Rounding out a strong day in the relays for Williston, the 4x800 meter relay team of Krenz, Moe, Camden Jasmin and Gunnar Alvarado took first with a time of 8:19.04.
In the field events for the boy’s team, Ty Wiedrich started things strong with a fourth-place finish in the javelin, throwing for a distance of 149-08, a personal record.
JD Williams took second place in the long jump, hitting a distance of 21-06.50 to round out the high finishes for the boy’s team.
Williston’s girl’s team got going with some of the longer runs as well, as two Lady Coyote runners kicked things off with good finishes in the 800 meter race.
Eleni Lovgren placed second with a personal best time of 2:27.04, and Ava Marburger placed third with a time of 2:33.78.
In the 1600 meter run, Jacque Swanson placed fourth with a personal best time of 5:47.23, and in the 3200 meter run, Vicktoria Holdaway placed second with a personal record time at 12:42.66.
These runners continued to do well, as in the 4x400 meter relay, Marburger, Lovgren, Emma Solberg and Kimberly Neumann placed fourth with a time of 4:15.19, rounding out the best finishes for the girl’s team Thursday.