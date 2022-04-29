The Coyotes have another first place win on their overall record.
The Williston High School boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Glendive, Montana on April 28 for the Glendive Elk’s Invite and placed first in both varsity meets.
The girls won with 89 points and the boys won with 151 boys.
The girls competed against 21 other schools while the boys competed against 23.
This was one of the largest meets the Coyotes have competed at this season.
In some events there were over 50 athletes competing and the largest event had over 100 athletes.
Boys Track and Field Results
JD Williams dominated in the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash.
Out of 106 athletes who placed, Williams finished first in the 100 with a time of 11.21 seconds.
He placed first in the 200 with a time of 22.76 seconds and competed against over 80 athletes.
Isiah St. Romain placed second in the 200, finishing it in 22.78 seconds.
Brady Powell placed fifth (23.34) and Cutter Jones placed sixth (23.63).
St. Romain also placed second in the 400, finishing it in 51.86 seconds.
Ethan Moe placed first in the 800 finishing it in 1 minutes and 59.94 seconds while Hunter Hart finished seventh (2 minutes and 10.38 seconds).
Three Coyotes led the pack in the 1600 meter run.
Moe placed first in the 1600 finishing it in 4 minutes and 22.92 seconds.
Ivan Askim placed second finishing in 4 minutes and 29.06 seconds.
Fynn Krenz placed third finishing the race in 4 minutes and 31.49 seconds.
Askim and Krenz led in the 3200.
Askim placed first finishing in 9 minutes and 42.51 seconds while Krenz finished second with a time of 9 minutes and 51.38 seconds.
Thomas Haskins placed seventh in the 3200 (10:26.87), Charlie Hardcastle placed eighth (10:27.96) and Kolden Kringen placed 10th (10:28.71).
Aiden Zugg placed ninth in the 110m hurdles finishing in 18.66 seconds.
Cutter Jones killed it in the 300m hurdles, placing first in 42.80 seconds.
Jayden Smith placed eighth in the same event finishing in 46.47 seconds.
Both Williston relay teams placed first in the two events.
Williston’s 4x100 relay team placed first finishing in 44.31 seconds.
Calin Hanson, Williams, Jones and St. Romain were on the winning team.
And Williston’s 4x400 relay team placed first finishing in 3 minutes and 30.48 seconds.
Hanson, Jones, Krenz and Moe were on the team.
Romeo Alvarez placed third in the Javelin while Ty Wiedrich placed ninth.
Williams and St. Romain place second and third in the long jump.
And Smith placed third in the triple jump while Zugg placed 10th.
Girls Track and Field Results
Kaylea Kealoha placed second in the 100, finishing it in 13.38 seconds.
Micah Fleck placed tenth finishing in 13.87 seconds.
Kealoha also placed second in the 200 finishing in 27.79 seconds.
Lainey Powell placed eighth finishing in 28.97 seconds.
Emma Solberg placed eighth in the 400 finishing in 1 minutes and 4.84 seconds.
Sierra Watterud and Dru Zander placed fourth and fifth in the 800.
Watterud finished in 2 minutes and 35.62 seconds while Zander finished in 2 minutes and 35.69 seconds.
Marenn Larsen placed seventh in the event finishing it in 2 minutes and 39.52 seconds.
Eleni Lovgren placed first in the 1600 finishing it in 5 minutes and 19.37 seconds.
Watterud placed third in 5 minutes and 31.14 seconds, Zander placed sixth in 5 minutes and 38.94 seconds and Larsen placed seventh in 5 minutes and 47.08 seconds.
Lovgren also placed first in the 3200 finishing in 11 minutes and 31.51 seconds.
Cambree Moss placed fourth finishing in 12 minutes and 38.91 seconds, Rigby Haskins placed seventh finishing in 12 minutes and 55.81 seconds and Brynna Ames placed ninth finishing in 13 minutes and 2.08 seconds.
Williston’s 4x100 relay team placed second finishing in 52.48 seconds.
Kealoha, Fleck, Elyse Lux and Kaelyn Sime were on the team.
And Williston’s 4x400 relay team placed second as well finishing the race in 4 minutes and 22.91 seconds.
Emma Solberg, Call, Watterud and Lovgren were on the team.
Zoe Dallas placed fourth in shot put while Jordan Stauffer placed seventh.
Ruth Cabtree placed ninth in discus.
Kendra Hall and Call tied for ninth in the high jump.
And Kaitlyn Barbarick placed second in the pole vault.