WHS boys, girls hockey weekend recap By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Jan 31, 2022 OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School hockey teams each dropped a pair of games over the weekend.Williston’s boys team lost 2-5 to Bismarck Century on Friday, Jan. 28, and the Coyotes lost 2-3 to Mayville-Portland (non-conference) on Saturday, Jan. 29.The Lady Coyotes lost 1-8 to Fargo Davies on Friday, and they lost 1-5 to Jamestown on Saturday.All scores, statistics and games referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.Here is a breakdown of each game over the weekend.Boys HockeyCentury 5, Williston 2First Period: 1. C, Josh Mohl (Alex Fosland), 4:39; 2. W, Ashton Collings (Chase Brannin), 9:40; 3. C, Hayden Ritter (Kaden Roness, TJ Olson), 16:51Second Period: 4. W, Jackson Ekblad (unassisted), 8:28Third Period: 5. C, Tyler Kleinjan (Roness, Ritter), 12:07; 6. C, Roness (Ritter), 15:39 (en); 7. C, Mohl (unassisted), 16:31 (en)Goalie Saves: W: Mason Haugenoe, 4-6-4- 14; C: Casey Odegaard, 4-6-9-19Mayville-Portland 3, Williston 2First Period: 1. MP, Devon Johnson (Walker McGillis, Jonathan Muhs), 6:10; 2. W, Chase Collings (Jusin Heller, Landon Thiessen), 14:49; 4. MP, D. Johnson (Aaron Johnson), 15:32Second Period: 4. MP, Tanner Lundwall (Noah Mehus, A. Johnson), 15:22Third Period: 5. W, Jackson Ekblad (Haden Bergstrom, Riley Erickson), 16:28Goalie Saves: W: Bode Ekblad, 7-7-10-24; MP: Trevin Applegren, 5-14-15-34Girls HockeyFargo Davies 8, Williston 1First Period: 1. FD, Sandra Sampson (Morgan Sauvageau), 6:30; 2. FD, Kaylie Zimmeran (Lucy Paul), 7:57; 3. FD, Olivia Opheim (unassisted), 14:58Second Period: 4. W, Jaidyn Nass (Reese Beuning) 1:10; 5. FD, Reganne Silbernagel (Mathilde Vetter), 6:01; 6. FD, Vetter (Opheim, Zimmerman), 7:52; 7. FD, Taylor Klassen (Sauvageau), 13:39Third Period: 8. FD, Sauvageau (unassisted), 5:17; 9. FD, Opheim (Sauvageau), 13:38Goalie Saves: FD: Noelle Lewis, 9-3-x-12; Drew Cohen, x-x-1-1; W: Olivia Bervig, 14-13-15-42Jamestown 5, Williston 1First Period: 1. J, Alexis Kirkeby (unassisted), 10:04; 2. J, Cadee Stockert (Ellie Krueger), 16:27Second Period: 3. J, Krueger (Bernadette Belzer, Stockert), 4:28Third Period: 4. J, Madi Hagan (Hannah Soulis), 10:51; 5. J, Soulis (Arya Mickelson), 12:30; 6. W, Mckenna Rehak (Keira Borreson), 14:00Goalie Saves: J: Olivia Sorlie, 6-11-7-24; W: Emily Fuchs, 6-6-7-20 