Incredible! WHS boys, girls cross country teams win WDA championship By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 5 Members of the Williston High School girls cross country team pose for a photo following the WDA Championships on Oct. 9. The Lady Coytoes won the WDA title for the second year in a row. Submitted Photo Williston High School varsity cross country runners pose for a photo with their coach, Shane Wahlstrom, following the WDA Championships on Oct. 9. The WHS boys team won the WDA title. Submitted Photo Ivan Askim, pictured here, is the 2021 individual boys cross country winner for the WDA Championships. He won the race on Oct. 9. Submitted Photo Eleni Lovgren runs in the 2021 WDA Championships on Oct. 9. She placed second overall. Photo courtesy of the WDA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School cross country teams have achieved something amazing.Both the boys and girls team are this year’s WDA champions.They took their respective title after racing against all WDA teams during the WDA Championships on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Dickinson.But that’s not allThe Lady Coyotes had six runners finish in the top 20 en route to defending their conference title, according to the WDA.The Coyote boys also showed their depth and talent and had five of their own in the top 20 to earn the team’s second conference title in three seasons.But that’s not allWilliston’s Ivan Askim was the first-place individual finisher for the boys race, and Williston’s Eleni Lovgren was the second-place individual finisher for the girls race.Lovgren was also named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year.But that’s not allThe six Lady Coyotes and five Coyotes earned All-WDA honors for placing in the top 20 at the race.And, Shane Wahlstrom, the boys head coach, and Chase Gregory, the girls head coach, were named the WDA coaches of the year.It was a true Williston sweep, with the Coyotes putting together one hell of a performance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wda Team Cross Country Sport Coyotes Eleni Lovgren Williston High School Chase Gregory Load comments MOST POPULAR Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Chamber of Commerce postpones Harvest Fest Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68 Grant Benjamin Koivisto, 29 Williston shows they are Willow Strong Williston Police investigating report of shots fired North Dakota permits second TENORM slurry well Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back