Incredible! WHS boys, girls cross country teams are WDA champs
Analicia Haynes
sports@willistonherald.om
Oct 8, 2021
Oct 8, 2021
Updated 2 hrs ago

It's a great day to be a Coyote.

The boys and girls cross country teams are this year's WDA champs, respectively.

Both teams finished first at the West Region Meet on Oct. 9 in Dickinson.

Not only that, but Eleni Lovgren was named the Senior Athlete of the Year for the girls.

Additionally, boys head coach Shane Wahlstrom and girls head coach Chase Gregory were named WDA Coaches of the Year.

So a huge shout out to the Williston High School cross country programs for bringing home the WDA Titles.