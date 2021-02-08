The Williston High School boy’s and girl’s basketball teams suffered two losses each over the weekend, with both losses coming at the hands of Bismarck high schools.
Here is a summary of the games and a look ahead for both teams as the regular season nears its end.
Boy’s Basketball
On Friday, Feb. 5, the Coyotes lost 77-43 to St. Mary’s, and on Saturday, Feb. 6, they lost 72-28 to Legacy.
The first half was close for the Coyotes, as they went into halftime only trailing 37-25, but a big second half for St. Mary’s, and a slow second half for Williston, decided the outcome.
St. Mary’s used a balanced attack and a good shooting performance to secure the victory.
Overall, St. Mary’s shot 49.1 percent from the field, which included a dominating 56.7 percent shooting performance from three-point range (17-of-30). The one area where Williston had an advantage was the free throw line, where the Coyotes made eight free throws, double what St. Mary’s made.
The Coyotes had more second chance points than St. Mary’s (13-7), and they also had more offensive rebounds (13-5). Otherwise, St. Mary’s had the advantage in other aspects of the game.
Jayden Williams led Williston with 11 points, adding six rebounds and three assists. Malaki Sik was the other Coyote who scored in double figures, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds, one away from a double-double.
In total, nine different players scored for Williston.
Against Legacy, the Coyotes got overpowered.
Legacy led in every statistical category and held Williston to fewer points in the second half.
Scoring wasn’t as abundant for the Coyotes in the second game, but Jacob Wilt scored 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, one point off from the game-high. Only four other players scored for Williston.
Next up, the boy’s team has a home game against Mandan on Friday, Feb. 12.
Girl’s Basketball
The Lady Coyotes lost to St. Mary’s 66-26 on Feb. 5, and they lost 83-32 against Legacy on Feb. 6.
It was a pair of rough games for Williston, as both opponents held Williston’s best scorers to low totals in the games.
Against St. Mary’s, Shelby Meyer, who has been a capable scorer all year for Williston, was held to four points.
Chesni Strand led the Lady Coyotes against the Lady Saints, scoring eight points and grabbing five rebounds.
Mariska Amoo-Gottfried added six points in the contest, and five other Lady Coyotes scored (including Meyer). Despite not scoring like she usually does, Meyer was able to grab nine total rebounds to go with nine deflections and two steals.
Meyer was able to get things going against Legacy, leading Williston with 15 points. She also had seven rebounds and two steals.
Aside from her scoring, though, it was a game where no other Lady Coyote scored more than five points. Amoo-Gottfried added five points in the contest, and four other players scored for Williston.
Williston shot 75 percent on their free throws (9-of-12), but otherwise, Legacy dominated the statistical categories.
The next home game for the Lady Coyotes is Thursday, Feb. 11 against Mandan.