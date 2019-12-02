The Williston High School boys hockey team split their two-game season opening series with the Notre Dame Academy of Saskatchewan.
On Friday, Nov. 29, it was the Coyotes who came out on top, defeating Notre Dame 4-2 at the Agri Sports Complex. Williston’s Dale Kjorstad scored the first goal of the game in the opening period thanks to an assist by Landon Theissen. Later in the period, an Ashton Collings goal, courtesy of an assist by Jackson Ekblad made the score 2-0 in favor of Williston.
However, Notre Dame battled back to even up the score at 2-2 heading into the final period. In the third, Ekblad and Collings each contributed with goals to eventually give Williston a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 4-2 season opening victory.
Then on Saturday, Nov. 30, Williston came up on the short end of a 5-1 final. Kjorstad’s second period goal from an Ekblad assist accounted for the only Coyote score of the contest.
Williston will enter their Tuesday, Dec. 3 contest at Dickinson with a season record of 1-1.