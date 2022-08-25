WHS Coyote cross country team

Ivan Askim and Fynn Krenz compete at Bowman County Invite

The Williston High School boys cross country teams remain undefeated after their win at the Bowman County invite on August 25. 

Seven Coyote athletes placed in the top ten during the varsity men's 5,000 meter dash with Ivan Askim leading the pack with a time of 15:40.50. 



