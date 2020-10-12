The Williston High School boys cross country team took fourth at the Western Dakota Association Championship on Oct. 10 in Bismarck.
Three runners also placed in the top 20, earning all-conference titles.
Nine schools competed in the 5K on Saturday with 75 athletes running.
Century won its third WDA championship and first since 2016.
Bismarck High was runner-up followed by Dickinson in third, then Williston, Jamestown in fifth, Legacy in sixth, Minot in seventh, Watford City in eighth place and Mandan finished last.
Overall, the Coyotes had 82 total points and were just five points away from beating Dickinson for a third place finish.
Sophomore Ethan Moe came in fifth place finishing the race in 16:05.84.
Also in the top 20 was senior Gunnar Alvarado who placed 14th with a final time of 16:52.07, and Flynn Krenz who finished in 15th place with a time of 16:53.07.
The Coyotes will send seven runners to the state championship in Jamestown on Oct. 24. It has not been announced which runners will be going.