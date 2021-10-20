The Williston High School boy’s cross country team has been dominating all season long, posting first-place finishes meet after meet.
That’s interesting to think about considering at the beginning of this fall season, head coach Shane Wahlstrom said he wanted to change some things with the team to improve upon what he called a disappointing season last year.
However, that disappointing season is what led the Coyotes on this path they blazed for themselves this season.
“In hindsight, I think we should be taking a little bit more of, thinking last year was a great learning experience for us and definitely me,” Wahlstrom said. “I took a lot of notes down after that year. I bet I have 30 bullet points of things that went wrong or things that I wanted to do different.”
He said those notes stuck out so much that he easily remembered them this year, and before the Coyotes left for the Western Region meet, he looked at those notes and changed all of them in some way.
The changes Wahlstrom has implemented this season have worked, and they especially click with his runners.
“These guys, I consult them on everything,” Wahlstrom said. “We talk running all the time, and we talk how we can be better and what we can do in practice. I make them very much involved because they’re the ones doing it, and their bodies are the ones going through it.”
That connection is evident on the courses the Coyotes conquered, as they placed first at every meet this season, including winning the West Region Title.
Now, with the state meet within their grasp, Williston’s runners are preparing themselves to compete for the ultimate prize.
Ivan Askim, who has been Williston’s top runner at nearly every meet this season, said there is a bit of nervousness because it is an important meet, but he also said he is very confident in himself and the team.
He added that what makes the state meet different from others this season is the fact that Williston hasn’t really seen the Eastern Dakota Conference runners this season.
But not knowing exactly what to prepare for is keeping Askim on his toes, he said.
Fynn Krenz, who has consistently been Williston’s No. 2 runner right behind Askim this season, said to prepare for state, he is focusing on the team and is wanting to make sure they have fun before and during the competition.
“We just try to have as much fun as possible,” Krenz said. “Just hang out with the guys and just get pumped up.”
Wahlstrom, just like his runners, is preparing himself for the state meet.
He said winning the WDA was great, but just because they were able to win there doesn’t mean it’s going to be a cakewalk at state.
“I’m hesitant to enjoy this too much,” Wahlstrom said. “I mean, I should be. This is probably something I’ll look back on and be kicking myself that I don’t enjoy these things more, but I just want to make sure we stay sharp.”
At this point, “the hay is in the barn,” Wahlstrom said, but they just have to make sure they sharpen their skills and do all the little things.
Williston will compete for the state crown on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Jamestown.