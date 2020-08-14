The Williston High School boys cross country team is looking to continue the tradition that was established by former coach and hall of famer Wilt Chamberlain as it heads into the 2020 fall season.
Current head coach Shane Wahlstrom said he ran under Chamberlain and learned from him and hopes to bring those experiences into another season to improve over the 2019 season.
Last season was tough, Wahlstrom said, for a number of reasons including having several runners get sick and having to deal with difficult, unexpected weather that the team was not prepared for.
“We learned some hard lessons last year at the state meet,” he said. “But this year we’re looking at setting our goals to be at top three (in the Western Dakota Association) and top five at state for right now. We’ll adjust those, and critique them as we go.”
To accomplish those goals, Wahlstrom said it starts with practice and said he is doing a little bit of everything during practice from mentally preparing his team to physically preparing by working on speed and endurance.
He said they even focus on important life factors and skills such as regular hygiene and how to be a man.
“(I teach them) how to handle things appropriately. There’s a lot of ups and downs in cross country one day you’ll be feeling great and the next day you wake up and...you've got some pain,” he said. “So your character has to be through the roof and we talk about that stuff all the time.”
He said he tries to teach his team how to handle the daily ups and downs that they eventually if not already deal with on a daily basis, which in turn helps with cross country training.
“We teach them how to run hard, we teach them how to train right, we teach them how to run slow, we teach them when to make moves in races, I try to teach them about everything,” he said.
In addition to all the training, the practicing and the life lessons, Wahlstrom also said the future of his team is bright since there are a “slew” of sophomores and freshmen.
Overall, this year’s team is young, with only seven returning seniors and two juniors.
“Our seniors are also really good. We’re depending on five of them to make the depth of our team and we have a number of sophomores that are very very good too,” he said.
And to actually have a season this year be able to practice is something Wahlstrom said is just fantastic.
“We’re happy to even be here and everyday we are pleased and fortunate,” he said. “If we can make it to one meet this year we are pleased. If we can make it through the whole season we’ll be ecstatic. We’re just happy to be here and we’re taking every precaution that the (Western Dakota Conference), our (athletic directors) and the (North Dakota High School Athletic Association) issued.”
The precautions he mentioned are the guidelines that were issued by the NDHSAA and the WDA in July that every fall sport has to follow in order to continue play.
For cross country those guidelines are:
- Social distancing of at least 6 feet should be maintained at all times. No hugging, shaking hands, or fist bumps for support/encouragement.
- Cross country meets should consider using staggered, wave or interval starts.
- Possible Rule Modifications:
- a) 8-1-3a: Consider widening the course to at least 6 feet at its narrowest point
- b) Finish:
- Consider using finish corrals and FAT timing for larger meets as easier to distance at finish.
- With no FAT timing system consider alternative means of finish place and time to address congestion at finish line.
- Consider using image-based equipment at finish to assist with picking place to avoid congestion.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and exercise equipment.
- Pre and Post Game Ceremony: Establish cross country specific social distancing meet protocols including the elimination of handshakes before and after the match.
Wahlstrom said the team has been good about adapting to these guidelines so far and being able to practice and compete outside is a “game changer” and makes things easier.
The first meet of the season will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Williston Municipal Golf Course, and Wahlstrom said he is confident it’s going to be a good season.