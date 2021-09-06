The Williston High School boys cross country team is on a roll.
For the third time in a row (Williston has competed in three meets so far), the Coyotes have placed first at a meet. Not only that, but the team also won the individual title and had two other runners place in the top 10.
The latest meet was the Mandan Kiwanis Invite held on Sept. 3. Twenty-one teams participated in the 28th annual event with seven WDA teams participating including Williston.
In addition to winning the team title, Williston's Ivan Askim was the individual champion finishing the race in 15 minutes and 51 seconds.
Also placing in the top 10 was Fynn Krenz who finished in 16 minutes and 12 seconds and placed fourth overall; and Ethan Moe who finished in 16 minutes and 44 seconds placing seventh overall.
And just missing the top 10 was Charles Hardcastle who placed 12th overall with a final time of 17 minutes and 10 seconds; Hunter Hart placed 14th finishing in 17 minutes and 19 seconds; and Logan Ackman who finished 22nd overall with a final time of 17 minutes and 39 seconds.
In total the Coyotes finished with 38 points, which was a decent lead ahead of second place Bismarck High who finished with 51 points.
This was the first meet Williston met Bismarck High, which is arguably their biggest competition in the WDA followed by Century and Legacy.
Century finished third with 81 points and Legacy was fourth with 99 points.
The Coyotes have had an excellent start to their season so far, and they'll look to continue this trend on Sept. 11 when they travel to Bismarck for the Anderson-Stavn Invite.
They start running at 1 p.m. at McDowell Dam Park.