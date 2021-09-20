The Williston High School boys cross country team continued its hot start to the season, taking first place once again at its most recent meet, the Becki Wells Invite, on Friday, Sept. 17.
Williston’s first-place finish puts the Coyotes on a streak of five straight first-place finishes, meaning the Coyotes have been perfect so far this season.
Not to be outdone, the Lady Coyotes also took first place on Friday, giving them their third first-place finish this season.
Leading the way for the boys team was Ivan Askim. After placing second in the season opener, Askin has since placed first at the other four meets. He finished Friday with a time of 15:41, which is a season best.
At the previous meet, the Anderson-Stavn Invite on Sept. 11, both Williston boys and girls runners alike set season bests up-and-down the roster, and the same happened for the team on Friday.
All times are according to the Western Dakota Association website.
The next finisher for Williston was Fynn Krenz, who placed third with a season-best time of 15:56. Right behind him in fourth place was Ethan Moe, who placed fourth at 16:00, a season-best time.
Rounding out the Coyote were Charles Hardcastle, who placed 11th with a time of 16:42 (season-best), and Hunter Hart, who placed 20th with a time of 17:06, a season-best.
Leading the way for the girls team on Friday was once again Eleni Lovgren, who placed first with a time of 18:29, a season-best for her. Her first-place finish is her fourth this season.
Sierra Watterud picked up another top-10 finish, taking sixth place with a time of 19:41, a season-best.
Cambree Moss also cracked the top 10, taking 10th with a time of 19:50, another season-best.
Dru Zander placed 13th with a time of 19:59, and Brynna Ames placed 16th with a time of 20:08, a season-best.
Overall, Williston had all of its runners finish in the top 20 for both the boys and girls team, a dominating performance all-around.
The next action for Williston is the RM Stoudt Invite on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Jamestown.