The Williston High School boys cross country team ending its season on a high note after placing first at the Souris Valley Invite in Minot Oct. 3.
Head coach Shane Wahlstrom said this year has been yet another example of how his runners embody the culture and tradition that the program was built on for the last 40 years.
The tradition and culture that Wahlstrom talks about was started by former coach and North Dakota hall of famer Clint Chamberlain.
While in high school, Wahlstrom ran under Chamberlain and after taking over the team six years ago, he said he has tried to continue the tradition and culture that helped shape him.
And he has succeeded.
“They are very competitive young men and they don’t like getting beat by the Bismarck’s and the Minot’s and the Fargo’s of the world, they are not OK with that,” Wahlstrom said. “They are very much motivated and they don’t like to be second fiddle to anybody. We have a culture and a tradition on our cross country program that (pushes us to) hang right in there with the greatest teams in the state and we hold ourselves to that standard. We want to be there and we want to be the best.”
This season hasn’t necessarily been the best for the boys compared to years past, but it certainly is one to remember.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the boys have not been directly affected by the virus and unlike other teams or other schools across the nation they had a season, something Wahlstrom says is a result of the team’s dedication to wanting to compete and willingness to do whatever it took to compete, like wearing a mask or social distancing.
But this type of dedication and drive to compete had already been instilled in the team long before the pandemic because of the long-standing culture and traditions.
Wahlstrom said it is the culture among other things that motivates the boys to do their absolute best.
“I feel it everyday and see it when looking at their faces,” Wahlstrom said.
Because they were able to compete this year, the boys are third in the Western Dakota Association and third in the state as of Thursday, Oct. 8. That can change after the WDA Championship on Oct. 10.
Overall, the boys ran in seven meets, placed first at two of the meets and placed second at five of the meets.
The team’s first place titles came on Aug. 28 at the Bismarck Invite, and again on Oct. 3 in Minot.
Also, according to the WDA website, the team also consistently showcased several top runners over the course of the season. Those runners were (and not in any specific order) Flynn Krenz, Gunnar Alvarado, Ethan Moe, Camden Jasmin and James Powers.
Wahlstrom said he is very pleased with where the team is at and is unbelievably proud of them as the season reaches its end and as the team heads into championship time.
“These guys are doing exactly what we set out to do and they’re holding true to what our culture and tradition has been for the last 40 years,” Wahlstrom said. “I wouldn’t trade them for the world and I wouldn’t trade them for any other team.”
And as they prepare for the two championships, Wahlstrom said he knows they will reach their full potential and continue to improve their times just in time for state.
But, the state championship will look a little different this year.
Unlike in previous years where schools from both conferences could send 10 runners and an alternate to state, teams can only send seven and no alternate.
This is because of COVID-19 concerns and a way to lower the amount of people at state and thus limit the possible spread.
As for which WHS runners will compete at state, Wahlstrom said that is still up in the air and will just depend on how well runners do at the WDA Championship and how well they did all season.
However, even though a list of who will go to state is not clear yet, one thing is, the team will not give up.
“Our best is yet to come, I’m just unbelievably proud of our team,” Wahlstrom said. “They’ve done everything that I asked and more. They’re not going to give up.”