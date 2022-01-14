The Williston High School boys basketball team will be playing Minot on Saturday, Jan. 15.
The game was supposed to be played on Friday, Jan. 14, but was moved to Saturday after Minot canceled school Friday.
The game will still start at 4:30 p.m. and will still be in Minot.
Recent Game Scores
The Coyotes are showing massive improvement this season, in fact they won their second game this season after defeating Jamestown 63-61 on Jan. 7.
Although they lost to Mandan on Jan. 8, they only lost by 11 points (67-56), it was also one of their closer games this season.
Jamestown
In the Jan. 7 contest, Jamestown came out and held a small lead into halftime, but the Coyotes used a big second half to get the win.
Williston was outscored 29-27 in the first half, but the Coyotes outscored Jamestown 36-32 in the second half.
Leading the way for Williston was Isiah St. Romain, who was second among all scorers in the game with 24 points. St. Romain also recorded 15 rebounds, giving himself a double-double.
Malaki Sik and Kadin Finders also had big games for Williston, scoring 17 and 12 points, respectively.
Also scoring for Williston were JD Williams and Aalijah Sowell, who each had four points, and Austin Baumer, who had two points.
Williston had a clear advantage in shooting inside the arc, as the Coyotes shot 50 percent, compared to Jamestown’s 30 percent.
The Coyotes also attempted and made more free throws, and they dominated in the paint, outsourcing Jamestown 36-14.
Williston outscored Jamestown 12-10 in transition points, and the Coyotes held the advantage in points off turnovers, 20-16.
Defensively, Williston had 14 steals compared to Jamestown’s eight.
Mandan
Against Mandan, Williston held a small lead at halftime, ending the second quarter with a 35-31 lead over Mandan. In the second half, though, Mandan bounced back and outscored the Coyotes 36-21.
St. Romain led Williston with 16 points, which was the second-most for any scorer in the game.
Two other Williston players scored in double figures: Williams scored 13 points, and Jake Wilt scored 10 points.
Also scoring for the Coyotes were Finders with seven points, Sik with six points and Sowell with four points.
Both teams shot well from the field overall, as each team shot 44.4 percent in the game.
Williston outscored Mandan in a few key areas. In transition points, Williston outscored Mandan 16-6, and in the paint, the Coyotes outscored the Braves 34-26.
Defensively, Williston had 11 steals to Mandan’s eight, and the Coyotes had a blocked shot.
The next home game for Williston is on Tuesday, Jan. 18, when the Coyotes will host Watford City.
That’s when they’ll look for their third win this season.