The Williston High School boy’s basketball team won a clash with Watford City High School on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Williston won the contest by a final score of 87-53. The win was Williston’s third of the season, according to the Western Dakota Association website, and Watford City suffered its 11th straight loss.

Although Watford City suffered the loss, the Wolves’ 53 points were the most they’ve scored in a game this season.

Watford City’s next game is on Thursday, Jan. 20 at home against Dickinson. The next game for Williston is on Friday, Jan. 21 on the road against Turtle Mountain Community High School.

The last time Williston and Turtle Mountain faced each other, Williston won 67-62, and the last time Watford City faced Dickinson, the Wolves lost 104-34.

Tuesday night’s game was the inaugural Boy’s Basketball Alumni Celebration.

It was hosted in the Phil Jackson Gymnasium. WHS officially retired Jackson’s No. 22 uniform.

Jackson is a Coyote Legend and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He is best known as a legendary NBA coach.

He coached the Chicago Bulls for six championships, and he coached the Los Angeles Lakers for five championships.

