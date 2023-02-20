The Williston High School boys basketball team dominated against Jamestown in Friday's senior night celebration, building on their successful season. 

Over the last two games, the Coyotes have seemed to find their groove, clicking and winning. Junior Isiah St. Romain (#11) has contributed largely to the team's success; the team seems to feed off his energy. St. Romain has been helping to take control early during games, giving the Coyotes hot starts and the momentum to finish games strong. Against Mandan, St. Romain contributed 44 points to the win, just days after setting a Williston High School record against Turtle Mountain Community High School. 



Tags

Load comments