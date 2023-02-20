The Williston High School boys basketball team dominated against Jamestown in Friday's senior night celebration, building on their successful season.
Over the last two games, the Coyotes have seemed to find their groove, clicking and winning. Junior Isiah St. Romain (#11) has contributed largely to the team's success; the team seems to feed off his energy. St. Romain has been helping to take control early during games, giving the Coyotes hot starts and the momentum to finish games strong. Against Mandan, St. Romain contributed 44 points to the win, just days after setting a Williston High School record against Turtle Mountain Community High School.
During Friday night's game, the Coyotes looked to extend their streak and win total to three in a row against Jamestown. The Coyotes lost to Jamestown 77-65 earlier in the season and were out for revenge Feb. 17.
The Coyotes got off to a hot start and the student section and home crowd gave the team energy, with noise filling the gym with support. Williston rolled the whole game, never letting Jamestown get into the game. They played great defense from opening tip, going on to win in a 73-48 victory.
This win makes three-win streak from the Coyotes, and they are looking to finish their season on a high note. Their final game of the regular season will be Tuesday night against Watford City.