The Williston High School boys basketball team will open the season at home this year.
Basketball practice starts Nov. 22, and game play officially starts in December.
The Coyotes return this year with head coach David Lundeen at the helm, and after only losing three seniors last year (Jude Gabutan, James Powers and Edens Dumervil) the team will have the opportunity to return with some experience under their belts.
2020 Recap
Last season the Coyotes finished 10th in the WDA with a 2-19 losing overall record. They also did not place at regionals after losing the play-in match to St. Mary's.
Despite the record, Williston was leading the conference in rebounding. Dumervil, who graduated, was the WDA statistical leader for rebounding and finished the season with 199 rebounds in 16 games played (a 12.4 average).
At the team level, Jayden Williams, who is a junior this year, led in assists, steals and free throws. Kadin Finders, a senior this year, led in three-pointers.
2021-2022 Schedule
Here's the Coyotes' schedule.
The 2021 roster isn't finalized yet, as most area rosters aren't.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Minot Magicians
Friday, Dec. 10 @ 7:45 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary's
Saturday, Dec. 11 @ 3:45 p.m. @ Legacy High School
Friday, Dec. 17 @ 7:45 p.m. vs. Bismarck High School
Saturday, Dec. 18 @ 1:45 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century
Tuesday, Dec. 21 @ 7:45 vs. Turtle Mountain Community
Tuesday, Jan. 4 @ 7:30 vs. Dickinson
Friday, Jan. 7 @ 7:45 p.m. @ Jamestown
Saturday, Jan. 8 @ 4:30 p.m. @ Mandan High School
Friday, Jan. 14 @ 7:30 p.m. @ Minot High School
Tuesday, Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. vs. Watford City High School
Friday, Jan. 21 @ 7:45 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community
Friday, Jan. 28 @ 7:45 p.m. @ Bismarck High School
Saturday, Jan 29 @ 2:15 p.m. @ Bismarck Century
Thursday, Feb. 3 @ 7:45 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's
Saturday, Feb. 5, @ 1:45 p.m. vs. Legacy High School
Friday, Feb. 11 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Mandan High School
Tuesday, Feb. 15 @ 8:30 p.m. @ Dickinson
Friday, Feb. 18 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Jamestown
Tuesday, Feb. 22 @ 7:15 p.m. @ Watford City High School
Thursday, March 3, 2022 through Saturday, March 5, 2022 is the WDA Regional Tournament. The time and location are still to be determined.
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022 through Saturday, March 12, 2022 is the NDHSAA State Tournament. The start times are still to be determined but it will be held at the Bismarck Event Center.