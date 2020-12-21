Williston High School’s boys basketball team started its season with a pair of losses to Bismarck schools, but the Coyotes improved in their second game.
To open the season, Williston hosted Bismarck High on Friday, Dec. 18, and on Saturday, Dec. 19, the Coyotes hosted Bismarck Century, making for a tough back-to-back set to begin the season.
The Coyotes lost to Bismarck High 107-48, and against Bismarck Century, the Coyotes lost 81-53.
Bismarck High had an advantage across the stats for the game, but Williston contended with Bismarck in a few areas.
Williston had some stiff defense in the paint, recording five blocks in the game compared to Bismarck’s two.
Overall, Bismarck High dominated the glass with 61 total rebounds compared to Williston’s 39, but Williston only had two fewer defensive rebounds than Bismarck (27-25).
Against Bismarck Century, the improvements that Willison made can be seen clearly.
Aside from the obvious of fewer points for the opponent and more points for the team itself, Williston improved in some statistical areas compared to the season-opener.
The Coyotes had more second-chance points than Bismarck Century (14-11), and they also had more offensive rebounds than Century (also 14-11).
Looking at rebounds, Williston’s deficit of overall rebounds was just one (Century had 35 total rebounds compared to Williston’s 34).
Points in the paint and shooting percentages were also better for Williston in the game against Century compared to the opener against Bismarck High.
Williston will look to keep improving, with its next game coming Wednesday, Dec. 23, which will be a road game against Bismarck Legacy.