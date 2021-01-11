The Williston High School varsity basketball team suffered an 88-44 loss at the hands of Mandan on Saturday, Jan. 9, but the Coyotes had a good variety of players who helped score and grab rebounds.
In total, 12 different Williston players scored and grabbed at least one rebound, and leading the way for the Coyotes (in both categories) was Edens Dumervil, who has been good for Williston all season so far.
Dumervil finished the game just three points shy of a double-double, as he scored seven points and grabbed 17 rebounds, which was by far the game-high.
Also scoring seven points, as a co-leader on offense, was Jacob Wilt, who added four rebounds to his performance.
Dumervil made 3-of-10 shots (all two-point attempts), and Wilt shot 3-of-9 overall, including 1-of-2 from the three-point line.
Also helping score offensively were Kadin Finders and James Powers, who scored six and five points, respectively.
There were two lead changes in the game, with one tie, and the longest scoring streak Williston had was five points, while the longest scoring streak Mandan had was 12.
Both teams had better second halves, as the Coyotes scored 27 of their 44 points in the second half, and the Braves scored 50 of their 88 points in the second half.
The next game for Williston is an away game on Friday, Jan. 15, when the Coyotes will take on Minot.