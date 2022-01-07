Isaiah St. Romain, No. 11 on the Williston High School boys basketball team, tries to break free from a Minot defender and score during a Tuesday, Dec. 8 home game. It was the Donn Skadeland Night, and St. Romain was named the Player of the Game and received the Donn Skadeland $500 scholarship following the game.
The Coyotes lost by 10 points in a close basketball game against Dickinson on Jan. 4.
However, despite the 70-60 loss, Williston walked away with several highlights to be proud of.
For example, three players racked up double-digit points for the team during the game and overall it was one of Williston’s better games.
Malaki Sik, Isaiah St. Romain and Kadin Finders were the top scorers for the game.
Sik led the team with 22 points, Finders had 11 points and St. Romain had 10.
Williston, as a team, also shot well overall (actually, they were slightly better than Dickinson).
Williston had more points off turnovers (22-15), and the Coyotes had more transition points (18-10)
The Coyotes also had more assists (19-16), and they had more points in the paint (24-22).
The area where Williston was hurt the most was in fouls and free throw shooting. Williston committed 24 fouls, compared to Dickinson’s 15, and Dickinson chased in by making 23 free throws out of 31 attempted.
In other Class A basketball news, the most recent poll was released on Jan. 5.
The poll is voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
For the first time this season, Century was knocked out of first place in boys basketball.
Bismarck High took the top spot.
However, Century still ranks supreme in girls basketball.
Here’s a look at the rest of the poll:
North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll (January 5)1. Bismarck High (13) 6-0 65
2. Bismarck Century 7-1 52
3. Fargo Davies 4-1 29
4. West Fargo High 6-1 21
5. Minot High 6-1 17
Others Receiving Votes: West Fargo Sheyenne (6-1), Fargo North (5-2).
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.
North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll (January 5)1. Bismarck Century (12) 7-0 64
2. West Fargo High (1) 7-0 53
3. Minot High 6-0 32
4. Bismarck High 4-1 26
5. Fargo Davies 4-1 18
Others Receiving Votes: Grand Forks Red River (5-0).