WHS basketball

WHS basketball player Malaki Sik tries to grab control of the ball during a Jan. 29 game against Century.

 Photo courtesy of the WDA

The Williston High School boys basketball team suffered its fifth-straight loss over the weekend.

Williston lost 77-63 to Mandan on Friday, Feb. 11, and a big first half from Mandan was the deciding factor in the game.

Mandan scored 45 points in the first half of the game, while the Coyotes were only able to score 30 points. Williston outscored Mandan 33-32 in the second half, but the damage was done.

Leading the way for the Coyotes was Isiah St. Romain, who scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, also a team-high.

Two other Williston players scored in double figures. Malaki Sik scored 13 points, and Kadin Finders scored 11 points.

Jayden Smith scored six points in the contest, and JD Williams and Jake Wilt each scored five points as well.

Rounding out the team, Alex Ewert scored four points, and Ethan Moe scored three points.

The next game for the Coyotes is on Tuesday, Feb. 15 on the road against Dickinson.

