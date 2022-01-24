The Williston High School boys basketball team is now on a two-game winning streak, after defeating Turtle Mountain Community High School on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Williston won the road contest 80-67, creating the streak by adding on to the 87-53 win over Watford City on Jan. 18.
As a result of the win, the Coyotes were also named the “Team of the Week” by the Western Dakota Association.
“Williston started the season with five-straight losses, but the Coyotes have won two in a row and three of their last five games entering into the second half of the conference schedule,” the WDA writes on its website.
In the win over Turtle Mountain, the Coyotes used a strong first half to propel them the rest of the way for the win.
All statistics referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.
Williston outscored Turtle Mountain 47-27 in the first half, which was more than enough to outweigh the Turtle Mountain 40-33 scoring advantage in the second half.
It was one of the best games of the year for Williston’s offense, as a total of eight different Coyotes scored.
Leading the way for Williston was Malaki Sik, who scored 24 points. His 24 points were the most of any scorer in the game. Sik also recorded eight rebounds, which was tied for the most on the team.
The second leading scorer for Williston was Isiah St. Romain, who had 18 points. St. Romain also grabbed eight rebounds. The other double-digit scorer for Williston was Jake Wilt, who had 14 points.
Also scoring for the Coyotes were Aalijah Sowell, who had nine points, and Ethan Moe, who had six points.
Rounding out the team, Alex Ewert had five points, and Austin Baumer and Kadin Finders each scored two points.
Overall in the win, Williston led in nearly every statistical category.
Some of the ones that stand out are in assists and steals.
As a team, Williston recorded 19 assists, compared to Turtle Mountain’s eight, and Williston recorded 19 steals, compared to Turtle Mountain’s nine. On top of that, the Coyotes had 30 deflections on defense, compared to Turtle Mountain’s 18.
In these categories, JD Williams led Williston with seven assists, and St. Romain led the team with 10 deflections and six steals.
With the win streak under their belt, the Coyotes now look ahead to their next game, which will also be on the road.
On Friday, Jan. 28, Williston will take on Bismarck High.