The Williston High School boys basketball team’s season came to an end on Friday, Feb. 25.
Williston, the No. 9 seed in the Western Dakota Association tournament, lost to No. 8 seed Jamestown by a score of 74-50.
The Coyotes’ offense wasn’t able to get going like it had normally during the regular season, and Jamestown was able to run away with the victory.
All statistics referenced are from the WDA website.
Isaiah St. Romain was able to keep Williston afloat, dropping a game-high 26 points. No other Coyote player scored in double figures. St. Romain also grabbed nine rebounds and recorded four assists to lead Williston.
The second-highest scorer in the game for Williston was Kadin Finders, who scored seven points. Right behind him, Jake Wilt scored six points, and Malaki Sik scored five points.
Rounding out the team, JD Williams scored four points.
Although the Coyotes’ season came to an end, Williston had a good team and some bright spots during the season.
Overall, the Coyotes improved upon last year, winning three more games (five compared to two), and they finished the season as the No. 9 team in the WDA, jumping up one spot from last season.
Williston had a good win on the road over Jamestown this season, and the Coyotes played some higher-seeded teams, like Mandan, Dickinson and Bismarck Century, close in a few games.
On top of that, the Coyotes should have a couple players make the All-Conference list in some capacity.
Looking ahead to next season, the Coyotes will lose some seniors, but the main, key players for the Coyotes will be returning.
After this season was an improvement upon last season, things point to next year being another jump forward for the Coyotes.
Overall this year, the Coyotes finished with a 5-16 overall record and a 5-15 conference record.