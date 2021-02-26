The Williston High School boys basketball team completed its season after a Feb. 25 loss to Bismarck St. Mary's.
The Coyotes lost 69-36 to St. Mary's in a West Region play-in match to see which team would advance to the region tournament.
Despite the loss and what was a tough season for the Coyotes, several players stood out all season long and finished the year with impressive individual stats.
And it's these stats that show a promising future for Coyotes basketball because the majority of the season bests went to sophomore and junior players.
The players with the most scoring points, breaking into the 100s are senior Edens Dumervil, sophomore Jayden Williams, sophomore Kadin Finders, junior Jacob Wilt and sophomore Malaki Sik.
Dumervil held the most points this season with 141, which according to the Western Dakota Association stat sheet is an 8.8 percent average.
Finders and Williams shared 131 points this season, Wilt had 124 points and Sik had 108 points.
To break things down even further, Dumervil led in rebounding as well finishing with 199 total, a 12.4 percent average. He also had the highest field goal percentage making 56 of the 114 shots attempted, a 49 percent average.
Williams had the most assists with 46, a 2.4 percent average, the most steals with 24, a 1.3 percent average and he made the most free throw shots making 36 of the 62 attempted, a 58 percent average.
Finders had the most three-point shots making 13 of the 45 attempted, and Wilt had the most blocks with seven.
Overall, Williston scored 918 points this season, had 672 rebounds, 152 assists, 123 steals 34 blocks and 405 turnovers.
They finished the season with a 2-19 season record, and the two games they won were over the Watford City Wolves.
Here's a full look at this season's stats from the WDA website.
There are two more play-in games to determine who will advance to next week's quarterfinals in the West Region boys basketball tournament.
Dickinson will play at Turtle Mountain Community High School on Feb. 26 and the winner of that game will advance to play Minot on March 2.
Then, Watford City plays at Century on Feb. 27 and the winner of that game will advance to play Bismarck High on Tuesday.
Also in the quarterfinals, St. Mary's will play Jamestown and Mandan will play Legacy.
The full bracket can be found here.