Malaki Sik WHS Basketball

Malaki Sik, No. 0 on the Williston High School boys varsity basketball team, shoots a free throw during a Dec. 7 home game against Minot.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Williston High School boys basketball team ended the season on a high note, defeating Watford City on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

With the 63-46 win over the Wolves, the Coyotes’ swept the Wolves this season. The regular season comes to an end for Williston, but the team also now knows its positioning for the postseason.

The postseason begins on Friday, Feb. 25, as the West Region tournament begins, according to the Western Dakota Association website.

With the win on Tuesday, Williston takes the No. 9 seed and will have to compete in a play-in game.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, in the play-in game, Williston will take on Jamestown, who is the No. 8 seed. If the Coyotes win, they would advance to face the No. 1 seed, Minot on Friday.

The other play-in games on Thursday feature No. 11 seed Watford City taking on No. 6 seed Bismarck Legacy, and No. 10 seed Turtle Mountain taking on No. 7 seed Mandan.

The rest of the seedings are as follows:

Minot

Bismarck Century

Bismarck High

Bismarck St. Mary’a

Dickinson

The game between Williston and Jamestown should be a close one, as the teams have split the two meetings during the regular season.

In the first game, on Jan. 7, Williston won at Jamestown, 63-61, and on Feb. 18, in Williston, Jamestown won 71-57.

