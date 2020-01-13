On Saturday, Jan. 11, both Williston varsity basketball clubs suffered road defeats at Mandan. While the Coyote boys lost their contest to the Braves by a final score of 69-53, the WHS girls team fell to Mandan in overtime, 54-51.
In the boys game, Williston had their difficulties containing Mandan’s Elijah Klein, who went a perfect 10-of-10 shooting from the field, and also connected on 6-of-7 from the charity stripe en route to a game-high 26 point outing. Klein added eight rebounds, two assists and a pair of blocked shots as well.
Also for Mandan, Jayce Lowman scored 18, and Tyler Thilmony contributed with 10 points for the Braves. Meanwhile for Williston, senior Garret Hill scored a team-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, and added seven rebounds and four steals in the loss.
Fellow Coyote senior Wil Olson ended the ballgame with 16 points, four assists and four steals. Williston’s overall season record now stands at 2-8. The Coyotes look to put an end to their three-game slide in the next scheduled matchup at Minot on Friday, Jan. 17.
In the girls contest, the Coyotes found themselves down 28-14 at the break. However, WHS came storming back in the second half to force overtime, outscoring the Braves 30-16. Three Coyote players reached double-figure scoring totals with Makia Remus’ 14 points leading the way. Remus connected on 4-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc.
Chesni Strand added 13, and Emily Jaeger posted 12, four assists and three steals in the loss as Williston now drops to 3-7 on the year. The Coyotes next game is scheduled to take place in Minot on Saturday, Jan. 18.