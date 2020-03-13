On Friday, March 13, the Williston Coyotes’ varsity boys and girls track and field teams opened the season by placing first at the Williston Chamberlain Indoor Meet; an event which took place at the Area Recreation Center.
While the boys club scored an overall total of 453 points in a five-team field, the girls squad notched 433.5 points in a four-team field. Bismarck St. Mary’s was scheduled to attend the event, but did not compete.
Williston highlights in the boys competition included a first place finish by senior Caleb Doeden in the 200 meter dash with a final time of 23.6 seconds, a new personal best. Doeden also came out on top in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.37 seconds.
Meanwhile in the 800, James Powers also recorded first with a time of 2:16.84. In the 1600, WHS junior Gunnar Alvarado set a new personal best with his first place time of 4:44.89.
In relay competition, Williston made a clean sweep of all three events, winning the 4x200 (1:47.31), 4x400 (3:43.44) and 4x800 (9:12.04). Highly decorated Class B sprinter Ethan Decker of Williston Trinity Christian School did not compete due to illness.
For the Coyote girls varsity team, Kaylea Kealoha took first in the 60 with a time of 8.66 seconds, and Gabrielle Marks won the 200, clocking in at 29.03, a new personal record for the sophomore. In the 400, Kimberley Neumann represented the Coyotes in the winner circle with a mark of 1:08.52, and WHS sophomore Eleni Lovgren also took first in the 1600, completing the race with her time of 5:32.43.
In the shot put, Zoe Dallas placed in the top spot for Williston with a mark of 36-0, and in relay competition, the Coyote group of Marissa Branham, Tayla Ybarra, Lacey Sime and Kaydence Heller led the pack in the 4x400 with their mark of 5:08.14.