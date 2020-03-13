200315-sports-glimpsesofthegame.jpg
As part of the Williston Chamberlain Indoor Meet on Friday, March 13, Williston Coyotes’ track athlete James Powers competes in the 4x800 relays, and helped WHS win first place in the event. That afternoon, Powers also placed first in the 800 with a final time of 2:16.84.

 Robert Brewer • Williston Herald

On Friday, March 13, the Williston Coyotes’ varsity boys and girls track and field teams opened the season by placing first at the Williston Chamberlain Indoor Meet; an event which took place at the Area Recreation Center.

While the boys club scored an overall total of 453 points in a five-team field, the girls squad notched 433.5 points in a four-team field. Bismarck St. Mary’s was scheduled to attend the event, but did not compete.

Williston highlights in the boys competition included a first place finish by senior Caleb Doeden in the 200 meter dash with a final time of 23.6 seconds, a new personal best. Doeden also came out on top in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.37 seconds.

Meanwhile in the 800, James Powers also recorded first with a time of 2:16.84. In the 1600, WHS junior Gunnar Alvarado set a new personal best with his first place time of 4:44.89.

In relay competition, Williston made a clean sweep of all three events, winning the 4x200 (1:47.31), 4x400 (3:43.44) and 4x800 (9:12.04). Highly decorated Class B sprinter Ethan Decker of Williston Trinity Christian School did not compete due to illness.

For the Coyote girls varsity team, Kaylea Kealoha took first in the 60 with a time of 8.66 seconds, and Gabrielle Marks won the 200, clocking in at 29.03, a new personal record for the sophomore. In the 400, Kimberley Neumann represented the Coyotes in the winner circle with a mark of 1:08.52, and WHS sophomore Eleni Lovgren also took first in the 1600, completing the race with her time of 5:32.43.

In the shot put, Zoe Dallas placed in the top spot for Williston with a mark of 36-0, and in relay competition, the Coyote group of Marissa Branham, Tayla Ybarra, Lacey Sime and Kaydence Heller led the pack in the 4x400 with their mark of 5:08.14.

