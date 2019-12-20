On Friday, Dec. 20, the Jon Cole Gymnasium in Williston played host to a Coyote boys and girls basketball doubleheader against the Bismarck Demons. With both Williston clubs losing to Bismarck, the Coyote boys and girls now own identical season records of 1-3.
In the first half of the girls game, both team got off to a cold start offensively, but it was Bismarck who jumped out to an early 7-2 lead. However, the Coyotes would keep things close on the strength of good free throw shooting by senior Brooklyn Douglas among others.
With 7:40 to go in the half, a Chesni Strand field goal gave Williston their first lead of the game at 15-13. Both teams would trade the lead a few more times before Bismarck went into the break with a 22-21 advantage.
During the early part of the second half, both clubs competed at a high level as there was a total of eight lead changes. However, the Coyotes defense had their troubles trying to contain Bismarck junior Jilee Golus, who scored 12 of her team-high 17 points in the second half. With 10:44 to go in the game, a Golus three-point-play gave the visiting Demons a 34-33 edge over the Coyotes.
After that, Williston was initially able to keep the game close as a pair of free throws from Coyotes guard Emily Jaeger trimmed Bismarck’s lead to 39-38 with less than eight minutes to go. However, the Demons then put some distance between themselves and the Coyotes following a 7-0 run to make the tally 46-38 with under six minutes remaining.
Williston was able to trim the deficit to six points inside the final two minutes, but Bismarck would eventually hold on for a 63-53 victory. Shelby Meyer of Williston led all scorers with 19 points in defeat.
Meanwhile, the boys game was also evenly matched as both clubs enjoyed first half leads. With about eight minutes remaining in the first half, Bismarck held a slight 17-14 advantage in a neck and neck affair. Then, Williston came storming back with the game’s first significant momentum swing, going on a 13-3 run to make the score 27-20 with 5:11 to go before the half. Jorn Everson, Garret Hill and Wil Olson all chipped in with baskets during the Coyotes’ big run.
From there, Bismarck was able to trim the deficit, but Williston still was able to go into the break leading 31-28. In the early portion of the second half, the game was tightly contested as both clubs continued to trade leads.
With 10:58 remaining, Everson collected a loose ball underneath the Coyotes basket and threw down a thunderous two-handed jam. Everson’s dunk was met with roaring applause from the Williston home crowd as the play gave the Coyotes a 47-42 advantage.
Unfortunately for Coyote fans, the Williston offense went ice cold from that point on, and it would be nearly four minutes until they would score again. Meanwhile, the Demons proceeded to go on a 20-0 run to blow the game open. Bismarck concluded matters with an 80-64 road win over Williston.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, both Coyote varsity teams were back on the floor to face the Bismarck Century Patriots.