On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Williston High School boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Bismarck to take on the Legacy Sabers. While WHS boys were beaten by Legacy 62-53, the Coyote girls team was defeated by a wider margin, 74-39.
In the boys matchup, Williston senior Wil Olson enjoyed a solid overall performance, posting 16 points, 10 boards, five assists and a pair of steals in 37 minutes of action. Meanwhile, junior Jorn Everson collected 13 points and seven boards for the Coyotes. However, the Coyotes had their difficulties containing Legacy's Rhett Clements, who ended the contest with a game-high 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, including 6-of-11 from beyond the arc.
For the Williston girls, Shelby Meyer was the only player to reach double-figures in scoring with 20 points. Collectively, the Coyotes committed 29 turnovers compared to 14 for Legacy. Three Saber players reached double-figures with Alexis Dressler's 20 points being the game high.
With both clubs now 1-2 on the year, Williston's next varsity hoops action will be at home against the Bismarck Demons on Friday, Dec. 20. The girls game is scheduled for tip-off at 6 p.m.; the boys will start at 7:45.