On Friday, Jan. 3, and facing Turtle Mountain Community, both Williston varsity basketball teams erased their losing streaks in front of their home fans in a boys and girls basketball doubleheader at Jon Cole Gymnasium.
In the girls game, Williston’s offense wasted no time as they got off to an 8-0 start in the opening minute. From there, the Coyote defense was able to put the clamps on Turtle Mountain, forcing several Bravette turnovers in the process.
In addition to their stifling defense, Williston created offensive opportunities in transition, as well as in the half court. The deep ball was also a featured part of the Coyote offense in the first half. Point guard Bridget Carvey drained five of her club’s six three-pointers in the period, helping to give the Coyotes a 37-18 advantage at the break.
It was more of the same in the second half as Williston continued to overwhelm TMC, outscoring the Bravettes 32-13 in the period en route to a decisive 69-31 victory. Carvey led the Coyotes in scoring with 20 points, and teammates Chesni Strand and Shelby Meyer chipped in with 16 points and nine points respectively.
Then in the boys contest, things were much more closely contested. After briefly trailing 6-5 to start the game, Turtle Mountain went on a 6-0 run to take an 11-6 lead. With 5:18 to go before the half, a left-handed layup by Williston’s Jorn Everson trimmed the TMC lead to 17-16.
After that, the Braves were able to go on a 14-4 run, which was capped off by a Grant Birkland three-pointer to give Turtle Mountain their largest lead of the game at 31-20. Williston answered back with a 7-2 run of their own in the period’s final two minutes, and trailed 33-27 at the break.
In the second half, Williston utilized teamwork on offense with crisp passing along the perimeter to mount their comeback. The Coyotes trimmed the deficit to a single point on three separate occasions before finally taking the lead.
With 5:37 to go in the game, WHS guard J.J. Williams provided a momentum changing three-point play which tied up the contest at 49-49. Shortly after that, Williston senior Garret Hill took a Jaxon Meyer feed and scored the next Coyote field goal, giving Williston their first lead of the period.
A Wil Olson bucket from close range, followed by an Everson three-pointer with 3:07 to go made the score 56-49 in favor of the Coyotes. Down the stretch, Turtle Mountain came to within five points on two occasions, but Williston never relinquished the lead, eventually coming away with a 67-58 victory.
Now with identical season records of 2-5, both Williston basketball clubs will host Dickinson in their next scheduled matchups on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Coyote girls will tip off their contest at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:45.