On Friday, Oct. 25, the Williston Coyote girls swim and dive team registered a pair of wins against Mandan and Dickinson at the Mandan Aquatic Center, beating the Bravettes 121-63, and also topping the Midgets 98-88.
Williston’s top performers included junior Demi Peterson, who took first place overall in the 50-yard freestyle (26.43 seconds), and also won the 500-yard freestyle (5:40.21). In the 100-yard backstroke, WHS’s Torgun Knudsen represented the Coyotes with a first place time of 1:03.78.
Meanwhile, Coyote teammate Marissa Branham was tied for first with Mandan’s Mayson Sheldon in the 100-yard breaststroke, as both swimmers clocked in at 1:09.47. Branham also won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.06.
In relay competition, the Williston quartet of Knudsen, Peterson, Branham and Ellie Schmit took first in the 200-yard medley with a time of 1:56.69, as well as finishing first in the 400-yard freestyle (3:52.57).
The Coyotes remained in Mandan for their next scheduled invitational on Saturday, Oct. 26. For more weekend sports coverage, please go to willistonherald.com.