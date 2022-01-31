The Williston High School boys basketball team dropped a pair of games to Bismarck opponents over the weekend.
On Friday, Jan. 28, the Coyotes lost 96-77 to Bismarck High, and on Saturday, Jan. 29, the Coyotes lost 66-55 to Bismarck Century.
Both opponents are some of the tougher teams in the Western Dakota Association, so Williston did pretty well overall to compete with them and score as much as they did.
Especially against Century, Williston was right there and didn’t trail by much throughout the game.
At halftime, Century only led by three points, 30-27. The second half was the key difference, as Century outscored Williston 36-28. But even then, those margins aren’t bad at all against the No. 2 team in the WDA.
Leading the way for the Coyotes against Century was Isiah St. Romain, who scored 22 points (tied for second most of any scorer in the game).
Malaki Sik also had a big game for Williston, dropping 18 points, the third most of any scorer in the game.
Both St. Romain and Sik got it done on the boards too; St. Romain recorded a double-double, grabbing exactly 10 rebounds, and Sik grabbed eight total rebounds.
Also scoring for Williston was Jayden Smith, who had a solid game of seven points and four rebounds. Rounding out the Coyotes, Jake Wilt and Ethan Moe each had three points and JD Williams had two points.
Before the game against Century, Williston’s game against Bismarck High had many similar outcomes for Williston’s scoring.
Once again, St. Romain led the team in scoring, but against Bismarck High, he scored 35 points, the most of any scorer in the game. Sik had a big game too, scoring 16 points.
On top of the 35 points, St. Romain grabbed a whopping 20 rebounds, by far the most of any player in the game. Sik also grabbed eight rebounds in the game.
Also scoring for Williston against Bismarck were Moe, Kadin Finders and Austin Baumer, who each scored six points. Rounding out the team, Wilt and Alex Ewert each scored three points.
The losses ended the Coyotes’ two-game win streak from the previous set of games, but they played well against two of the top teams in the WDA.
Williston’s next game will be against Bismarck Legacy at home on Saturday, Feb. 5.