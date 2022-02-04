The Williston High School boys basketball team suffered a road loss at the hands of Bismarck St. Mary’s on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Williston lost the contest by the score of 80-45, which put the Coyotes on a three-game losing streak.
St. Mary’s was able to build a good lead in the first half, and even though Williston was able to close the gap a bit in the second half, the damage had been done.
All statistics and dates referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.
Leading the way for the Coyotes was Isiah St. Romain, who led all scorers in the game with 20 points. St. Romain also grabbed eight total rebounds.
Williston had one other double-digit scorer in Malaki Sik, as he added a solid 13 points in the game.
Also scoring for the Coyotes were Aalijah Sowell and Kadin Finders, who scored five and four points each. Rounding out the team, Austin Baumer and Ethan Moe scored two points and one point, respectively.
St. Mary’s led in nearly all statistical aspects of the game, but the Coyotes did record more second chance points (6-0) and more offensive rebounds (10-4) than St. Mary’s.
St. Mary’s was also driven by a well-balanced offense, as five different players scored in double figures.
Williston has the chance to bounce back with a home game on Saturday, Feb. 5, when the Coyotes will host Bismarck Legacy.