The Williston High School baseball team improved its overall record to 4-9 after winning a doubleheader over Watford City on April 30.
The Coyotes won 3-2 then 13-3 during the non-conference matchup, but the second game was the best for the Coyotes.
After starting with a strong 7-2 lead in the first inning, Williston was able to cruise through the other six innings to get the easy win over the Wolves.
The Coyotes also had a good second inning in the second game, scoring four runs to take a commanding 11-2 lead early in the game.
Watford City scored one more run in the third inning, and Williston scored twice more in the fourth before neither team scored again in the rest of the game.
Ashton Collings led the team by going 4-for-5 at the plate, also leading the team with three runs batted in. Two other Coyote batters also had three RBIs, as Chase Bramin and Kadin Finders also had a big part in Williston’s success.
Kallen Clouse, Grant Cymbaluk and Sawyer Tamez each had one RBI as well.
Overall, Williston had 14 hits as a team that contributed to the 13 runs. Watford City was held to just three hits.
Christian Combs got the start for Williston, going four innings while giving up three earned runs. He also struck out six batters and only gave up six hits.
Denver Sheets pitched one inning in relief, walking just one batter but not allowing anything otherwise.
Hits weren’t as abundant in the first game for Williston, but the Coyotes were able to get the win nonetheless.
Riley Erickson, Carter Bakken and Kyle Mischke each led the team with one hit each and one RBI each.
Tyler Tamez also had one hit, and Alex Ewert had two hits. In total, the Coyotes had six hits as a team, compared to just four for Watford City.
Tyler and Sawyer Tamez both had great days on the mound. Tyler got the start, going five innings while allowing one earned run on three hits. He also struck out four batters.
Sawyer pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and one run while also striking out three batters.