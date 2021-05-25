The Williston High School baseball team kept its season alive with an 8-1 win over Watford City in a West Region tournament play-in game on Monday, May 24.
Williston had balanced scoring throughout the game that kept Watford City behind and didn’t allow the Wolves any chances to come back.
The Coyotes wasted no time jumping ahead in the game, scoring a run in the first inning.
To score that first run, Kyle Mischke and Carter Bakken did all the work.
With one out, Mischke reached base due to an error. During the play, he was able to advance to second base as well.
Bakken came up next, and during his at-bat, Mischke advanced to third base on a wild pitch. With the first run of the game right there, Bakken delivered with a single that easily gave Mischke the chance to score.
Williston successfully got the early momentum and never let it fizzle out, which was a big help for the Coyotes in such an important game.
Out of the seven innings in the game, the Coyotes scored in five of them, even scoring two runs in three different innings. Williston scored two runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings, scoring once more in the sixth.
The technical winning run came in the third, when Bakken singled to drive in Ashton Collings for Williston’s second run.
Watford City’s one run came in the top of the sixth, when Judd Johnsrud singled to drive in Kanyon Tschetter.
Bakken had a great game at the plate, tying Alex Ewert for the team lead with two hits in the win. Bakken also had two runs batted in.
Mischke led the team with three RBIs. Grant Cymbaluk, Riley Erickson and Ewert each had one RBI, and Collings, Mischke, Cymbaluk, Huntor Mapes and Sawyer Hanson each had one hit.
On the mound for Williston, Collings got the start and pitched five and one third innings, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out six.
In relief, Mischke pitched one and two-thirds innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three batters.
All stats from the game were gathered from GameChanger.
With the win, Williston is now set to face off in the first round of the Western Dakota Association tournament against Bismarck Legacy on Thursday, May 27.
If the Coyotes lose, they will face the loser of Minot and St. Mary’s on Friday, May 28 for a chance to stay alive.