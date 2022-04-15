The Williston High School baseball team picked up a pair of good wins on Monday, April 11, as the Coyotes swept a doubleheader against Bismarck High.
Williston won the games by scores of 10-5 and 5-2, and as has been the case so far this season, the Coyotes’ bats went to work and provided a big boost in the wins.
With the wins, Williston improves back to an even 4-4 on the season, and the Coyotes also sit at 2-2 in conference play.
The first game of the doubleheader, the 10-5 win, especially showcased Willistons’ bats at their best.
All statistics referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.
In that win, the Coyotes recorded a total of eight hits, scored in four of the seven innings and scored five runs in the third inning.
Bismarck actually jumped out to a solid early lead, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first to go up 4-0.
That lead lasted until the third, when the Coyotes took the lead with their big inning. The true winning run for Williston came in the fourth inning, as that sixth run was enough to stave off a 5-5 tie.
Williston scored one more run in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
Kadin Finders and Derek Lee were two of the leaders for Williston in the game. Finders recorded two hits and drove in two runs, and Lee recorded two runs batted in. Kallen Clouse got the win on the mound for Williston.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Williston gave up some early runs to Bismarck, but the Coyotes closed out the game strong by scoring two runs in the eighth inning.
Haden Bergstrom led Williston with two hits and two RBIs, and Carter Bakken and Christian Combs each recorded a hit as well.
On the mound, Riley Erickson got the win for Williston.
The wins marked the first sweep of the season for Williston, and they might give the Coyotes some momentum going forward.
The next games for Williston are on Tuesday, April 19 at home against Bismarck Century.